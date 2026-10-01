Indian ambassador Deepak Mittal visits pilot Smit Machchhar in UAE
Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal checked in on pilot Smit Machchhar in the United Arab Emirates following a shocking incident where Machchhar's co-pilot allegedly tried to crash their Flydubai flight.
The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia, and thankfully, the Indian Embassy says Machchhar is recovering well and getting support from local authorities.
Smit Machchhar stabbed by co-pilot
Even after being stabbed multiple times by his co-pilot, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers could step in.
Three Israeli travelers restrained the attacker, while two other pilots traveling on the flight landed the plane safely.
After initial care in Saudi Arabia, Machchhar was flown to Abu Dhabi for further recovery.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities from several countries look into what happened next.