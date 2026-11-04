Indian Armed Forces allow Agniveers to remain beyond 4-year term
Big update for Agniveers: The Indian Armed Forces are rolling out a new policy that lets more Agniveers stay on after their initial four-year term.
Instead of moving into outside job quotas, those nearing the end of their service, even if they'd previously said no, will get another shot at extending their time in uniform.
Agniveers: 25% retained, 75% 2-year extensions
Here's what's changing: 25% of Agniveers will be kept on right after four years, while the other 75% can serve two extra years.
If they finish this extension, they'll be eligible for permanent roles.
The goal? To keep as many trained Agniveers as possible, so earlier promises of state and paramilitary jobs are being dropped.
Indian Navy pilots changes November 21
The Indian Navy is set to launch these changes first on November 21, 2026.
Expect better pay packages and a boosted Seva Nidhi fund (with the government pitching in 70%), making longer service even more appealing for those looking to build a career in defense.