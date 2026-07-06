Indian Armed Forces seek higher Agniveer retention after 4-year service
The Indian Armed Forces want to keep more Agniveers, young recruits brought in through the Agnipath scheme, after their four-year service.
Right now, only one in four get to stay on as regular soldiers, but the Navy is aiming for 75% and the Army and Air Force are hoping for around 50%.
The idea is to hold onto trained people who know their stuff.
Indian Army plans 90,000 recruits
Talks are already happening with military officials about these changes.
Keeping more experienced Agniveers means better teams ready for high-tech tasks and real operations.
Some specialized units, like the Army's Bhairav battalions, especially need skilled folks.
At the same time, the Army is planning to recruit big numbers, 90,000 vacancies in the next training year (the upcoming 2026-27 training cycle), to help fill a major personnel gap and stay prepared for anything.