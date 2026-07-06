Indian Armed Forces seek higher Agniveer retention after 4-year service India Jul 06, 2026

The Indian Armed Forces want to keep more Agniveers, young recruits brought in through the Agnipath scheme, after their four-year service.

Right now, only one in four get to stay on as regular soldiers, but the Navy is aiming for 75% and the Army and Air Force are hoping for around 50%.

The idea is to hold onto trained people who know their stuff.