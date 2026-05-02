Indian Army defuses 12-inch World War II bomb in Tinsukia
India
A leftover World War II bomb turned up this week in a busy neighborhood of Tinsukia district, Assam.
The 12-inch device caused quite a stir, but the Indian Army's Red Shield Sappers quickly stepped in, sealing off the area and making sure everyone nearby was safely evacuated.
Army conducts controlled bomb disposal
Army experts carefully moved the old bomb to an empty spot away from homes and carried out a controlled operation, making sure no one got hurt.
The whole operation not only showed off the team's skill but also reminded locals of the area's World War II history.
Thanks to their fast action, life in Tinsukia is back to normal, and everyone's feeling a little safer.