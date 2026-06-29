Indian Army denies Chinese camps claim in Arunachal Pradesh
India
The Indian Army has pushed back against claims that Chinese troops have set up camps inside Arunachal Pradesh.
A local group, the NAH Welfare Society (NWS), recently alleged that the Chinese army moved into five spots near the border, places they say used to be Indian territory and are important pilgrimage sites.
Keru Chader urges officials to act
NWS President Keru Chader shared worries about "losing our land inch by inch," and called on officials to step in.
Despite these concerns, the Army firmly stated there's no sign of any Chinese activity in those areas, calling the reports "incorrect and without any basis."