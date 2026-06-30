Indian Army refutes reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh
What's the story
The Indian Army has rejected media reports alleging that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had encroached upon Arunachal Pradesh. The reports claimed that the PLA had set up camps inside Indian territory and occupied land traditionally used by the Nah tribal community. The Army termed these allegations "incorrect and without any basis," adding that they have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by the Chinese PLA in Arunachal Pradesh.
Land occupation
PLA has occupied ancestral lands: NWS
The allegations were made after the Nah Welfare Society (NWS) submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri district. The NWS claimed that the PLA had occupied large parts of traditional grazing, hunting, and agricultural land over six years. NWS president Keru Chader alleged ancestral lands used for hunting and cattle grazing are now under Chinese control.
Intensified activities
Areas under Chinese control since 2020
The NWS claimed that Chinese activities have intensified over the past 10-15 years in a bid to occupy more territory along the international border. They named several areas under Chinese control post-2020, including Oying (Asaphila area), Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake and Tindingtang (TG). These areas are close to Taksing headquarters and hold religious significance as pilgrimage sites.
Official verification
Allegations need official verification: MLA
Nacho MLA Nakap Nalo said the allegations need official verification as they pertain to national security. He added that if true, these developments are a matter of concern. The welfare society also alleged that the PLA had built roads and military camps inside Indian territory. Despite expressing confidence in the Indian Army's efforts, Chader said they remain concerned about what they describe as the increasing pace of Chinese activities in the Taksing sector.