Indian Army refutes reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh

Official verification

Allegations need official verification: MLA

Nacho MLA Nakap Nalo said the allegations need official verification as they pertain to national security. He added that if true, these developments are a matter of concern. The welfare society also alleged that the PLA had built roads and military camps inside Indian territory. Despite expressing confidence in the Indian Army's efforts, Chader said they remain concerned about what they describe as the increasing pace of Chinese activities in the Taksing sector.