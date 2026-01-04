Indian Army just tested the world's 1st ramjet artillery shells

The Indian Army has pulled off a global first by testing ramjet-powered 155mm artillery shells at Pokhran in recent trials. These new shells, built under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, can hit targets 60-80km away—up to double the usual range—and future versions could exceed 100km.

What makes these shells special? Ramjet tech lets these shells breathe in air and burn fuel at supersonic speeds, giving them serious power and efficiency (over 4000 N s/kg).

The best part? They work with existing Indian artillery like ATAGS, Dhanush, K9 Vajra, and M777—no need for new guns.

IIT Madras helped make it happen IIT Madras played a huge role by designing a super-efficient combustor.

Thanks to their work, these shells get missile-like range without missile-level costs—a big deal for modern warfare.