India's energy game levels up: Over half now from renewables
India just hit a big milestone—total installed energy capacity reached 510GW by November 2025, up nearly 36% since 2020.
For the first time, more than half of this power comes from non-fossil sources—including solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear—showing a real shift toward cleaner energy.
Solar and wind lead record-breaking growth
In just one year, India added a massive 44.5GW in renewable capacity—a record increase compared to previous years.
Solar power was the main driver, with rooftop and ground-mounted installations together hitting nearly 133GW.
Wind energy also grew to 54GW, pushing India into the global top five for both solar and wind.
Coal takes a back seat as clean energy rises
With all this new green power coming online, India's aiming for even bigger things: it's on track to reach its ambitious goal of 500GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.