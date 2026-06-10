Indian Army proposes ₹23,000cr for 300 K9 Vajra-T howitzers

K9 Vajra-T co-built by Hanwha, L&T

The K9 Vajra-T is a 155mm tracked howitzer built by Larsen & Toubro with South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace.

Though designed for deserts and plains, it proved itself in tough mountain conditions during the India-China standoff in Ladakh.

The Army already has 100 of these guns and ordered another 100 in 2024 as part of its push for modern artillery tech like ATAGS, Dhanush, and Pinaka.