Indian Army rescues civilians trapped near Chakwali in Kishanganga River
India
The Indian Army pulled off a quick rescue after several people got stuck in the rising waters of the Kishanganga River in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Valley.
The incident happened Monday night, June 1, 2026 when strong currents trapped vehicles near Chakwali, a spot that draws many visitors during summer heat waves.
Army provided blankets, civilians praised soldiers
Army teams moved fast, getting everyone out safely despite tough conditions and making sure they had essentials like blankets right away.
One relieved civilian shared, "We were stuck in the river when Army jawans came and rescued us," while others praised the soldiers for their timely help.