Indian Army soldiers killed in truck fall near Namika La
India
On Wednesday, a heartbreaking accident near Namika La Pass on the Kargil-Leh Highway claimed the lives of two Indian Army soldiers.
Their truck fell into a 600-foot gorge around 1:30pm and sadly, both men died at the scene.
Rescue teams recover bodies, police investigate
Rescue teams rushed in to recover the bodies, which were then taken for postmortem and official procedures.
Police have started an investigation to figure out how the vehicle went off-road.