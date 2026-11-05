Indian Army tests 1st homegrown ammunition framework for combat drones
India
The Indian Army has conceptualized its first-ever homegrown ammunition framework for combat drones, and it's currently being tested.
This move is all about boosting self-reliance: now, drones can be loaded up for different missions, whether it's targeting enemy troops, tanks, or bunkers.
Indian Army creates Ashni Divyastra units
Indian companies like Munitions India Ltd. and Solar Industries are behind the warheads, with payloads ranging from 500gm to a hefty 100kg.
The Army isn't stopping at new tech. They're also setting up special units (think Ashni Platoons for infantry and Divyastra Batteries for artillery) so drones can be used smarter and more effectively on the battlefield.