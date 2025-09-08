How Army plans to protect India from drone threats

The Indian Army is planning to enhance its air surveillance network along the northern and western borders. This comes after Pakistan breached Indian airspace with drones during hostilities following Operation Sindoor. The new radar systems will be able to detect, track and engage low radar cross-section (RCS) aerial objects that are difficult to spot.

Procurement plans Army issues RFIs and RFPs for new radar systems The Army has issued two Requests for Information (RFI) to procure up to 45 Low Level Light Weight Radars (Enhanced) (LLLR-E) and up to 48 Air Defence Fire Control Radar-Drone Detectors (ADFCR-DD). In a separate Request for Proposal (RFP), it has also sought 10 Low Level Light Weight Radars (Improved) (LLLR-I). These systems will be integrated into the Akashteer air defense network.

Capabilities LLLR-E will have passive radio-frequency detection system The LLLR-I will be a 3D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar capable of detecting all aerial targets within a 50km range. It can track over 100 targets simultaneously. The LLLR-E will have an Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and passive radio-frequency detection system for low-RCS drones, transmitting target data to weapon systems up to 10km away.

Integrated system ADFCR-DD will combine multiple capabilities on single vehicle The ADFCR-DD will combine search radar, track radar, fire control systems and Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) capability on a single vehicle. It will manage fire from at least two L/70 or successor air defense guns and provide target data to Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS). The Army believes pairing existing air defense guns with modern fire control radars would enhance their effectiveness against drone threats.