Indian Army unveils new Kautilya and Q-FORCE AI platforms
India
The Indian Army just introduced two new AI platforms, Kautilya and Q-FORCE, aiming to make battlefield decisions smarter and logistics smoother.
Kautilya handles real-time data and insights using natural language processing, while Q-FORCE takes on inventory management in tough terrains.
It's a pretty big leap for India's military tech game.
Indian Army joins defense AI effort
This move is part of a bigger push to bring more AI into defense, keeping India on pace with countries like the US and China, who are already using similar tech for things like drone surveillance and battlefield networks.
The Army hopes 2027 will mark full AI integration, so expect even more high-tech upgrades soon.