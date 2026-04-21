Indian Army warns Pakistan over Pahalgam attack killing 26 civilians
As India approaches the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has warned Pakistan of "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united." if it tries anything similar again.
The original attack was carried out by terrorists backed by Pakistan.
India's Operation Sindoor destroyed 9 launchpads
After last year's Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, destroying nine sites, and taking out over 100 militants from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
When Pakistan retaliated with drone strikes, India hit back by destroying radar installations in Lahore and Gurjanwala.
Things finally calmed down with a ceasefire on May 10 after military talks. Both Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi made it clear: Any future attacks will get a strong response.