Indian Army warns Pakistan over Pahalgam attack killing 26 civilians

India's Operation Sindoor destroyed 9 launchpads

After last year's Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, destroying nine sites, and taking out over 100 militants from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

When Pakistan retaliated with drone strikes, India hit back by destroying radar installations in Lahore and Gurjanwala.

Things finally calmed down with a ceasefire on May 10 after military talks. Both Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi made it clear: Any future attacks will get a strong response.