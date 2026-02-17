Indian Army's AI tech showcased at India AI Impact Summit

The Army introduced tools like AI Examiner (which automates training tests), SAM-UN (a geospatial and AI-enabled situational awareness system for mission planning, disaster response and smart command centers), and EKAM—a super-secure, offline AI cloud. Other highlights included PRAKSHEPAN for predicting landslides or floods, XFace for facial recognition, deepfake detection tools to spot fake media, cybersecurity systems to fight hacks, Nabh Drishti for live data tracking, and even a Driver Fatigue Detector that warns if someone's getting drowsy.

How these innovations can help the Army

This is all part of the Army's plan to use more AI in the coming years—making 2026 their big year for digital upgrades.

These innovations aim to boost security, speed up decisions in tough situations, help with disaster relief, and make the force more self-reliant.

It's a glimpse into how tech is reshaping national defense right now.