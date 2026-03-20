Indian Army's high-energy 'Amogh Jwala' exercise wraps up in UP

Tech at the forefront of modern warfare

This wasn't just a routine drill. The Army used real-time drone surveillance for smarter targeting and quicker decisions, basically testing out how tech can make them more effective on the battlefield.

Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth praised the troops and emphasized tech absorption and the seamless integration of land, air, cyber, space, ISR and EW capabilities.

For anyone interested in how modern armies operate or what next-gen warfare looks like, this is India showing it's stepping up its game.