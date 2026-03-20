Indian Army's high-energy 'Amogh Jwala' exercise wraps up in UP
The Indian Army just finished its high-energy Amogh Jwala exercise at Babina Field Firing Ranges, Uttar Pradesh.
Running from March 6 to March 18, 2026, the drill brought together tanks, attack helicopters, fighter jets, drones, and electronic warfare systems, all working in sync under the watch of Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth.
Tech at the forefront of modern warfare
This wasn't just a routine drill. The Army used real-time drone surveillance for smarter targeting and quicker decisions, basically testing out how tech can make them more effective on the battlefield.
Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth praised the troops and emphasized tech absorption and the seamless integration of land, air, cyber, space, ISR and EW capabilities.
For anyone interested in how modern armies operate or what next-gen warfare looks like, this is India showing it's stepping up its game.