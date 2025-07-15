Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's anticipated return India Jul 15, 2025

Shubhanshu Shukla, India's latest astronaut, just finished a 20-day trip to the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4.

Teaming up with crewmates from the US, Poland, and Hungary, he landed safely back on Earth on July 15 and is set to head home to India on August 17.