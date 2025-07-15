Next Article
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's anticipated return
Shubhanshu Shukla, India's latest astronaut, just finished a 20-day trip to the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4.
Teaming up with crewmates from the US, Poland, and Hungary, he landed safely back on Earth on July 15 and is set to head home to India on August 17.
'Thanks for the great ride... happy to be back'
The crew's SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled off a smooth splashdown near San Diego after a careful descent using parachutes.
US astronaut Peggy Whitson summed up the mood perfectly: "Thanks for the great ride... happy to be back."
This mission is a big step for international teamwork in space and highlights India's growing role in global space exploration.