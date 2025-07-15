Next Article
SpiceJet flight delayed due to unruly passengers
A Delhi-to-Mumbai SpiceJet flight was held up for hours on July 14, 2025, after a mother and daughter tried to enter the cockpit.
They were upset about the lack of air conditioning and refused to sit down, even after repeated requests from the crew.
Flight took off almost 7 hours late
The plane, supposed to leave at 12:30pm finally took off almost seven hours late.
The two passengers were removed from the flight and handed over to Delhi Police.
Yachna Nair, who was reportedly on medication, said she felt unwell due to the heat.
SpiceJet said keeping everyone safe was their main concern throughout the incident.