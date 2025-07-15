Next Article
EAM Jaishankar engages with Iranian, Russian counterparts in Tianjin
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is in China for the big SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting—his first time back since the tense Galwan Valley clash in 2020.
On Tuesday, he caught up with Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Russia's Sergey Lavrov, focusing on strengthening ties and discussing global issues as India navigates shifting relations with China.
Jaishankar also met Chinese President Xi Jinping
Jaishankar also met Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside other foreign ministers.
He shared updates on India-China relations and passed along greetings from President Murmu and PM Modi.
After years of tension, especially post-Galwan, this visit signals a real effort to steady things between the two neighbors.