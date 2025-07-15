EAM Jaishankar engages with Iranian, Russian counterparts in Tianjin India Jul 15, 2025

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is in China for the big SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting—his first time back since the tense Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

On Tuesday, he caught up with Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Russia's Sergey Lavrov, focusing on strengthening ties and discussing global issues as India navigates shifting relations with China.