Supreme Court questions QR code directive
The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to explain why food stall owners along the Kanwar Yatra route are being told to display QR codes revealing their identities.
Petitioners say this move breaks a July 22, 2024, court order that protected vendors' privacy and banned forced disclosure of personal details.
The Yatra runs from July 11 to August 9.
Case significant for privacy rights during public events
This case is a big deal for privacy rights, especially during huge public events.
Critics worry the QR code rule could expose sensitive info like religion or caste, despite earlier court protection.
The outcome will set an important example about how much personal data authorities can demand in the name of public order.
The next hearing is on July 22.