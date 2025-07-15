Kanwar Yatra: Enhanced security measures in Delhi India Jul 15, 2025

The Kanwar Yatra is in full swing, and Delhi Police aren't taking any chances—over 5,000 personnel and paramilitary forces are on duty to keep things safe as lakhs of devotees carry Ganga water to Shiva temples between July 11 and 22.

With so many people on the move, authorities are keeping a close eye on major routes and have set up traffic diversions to help everyone get through smoothly.