Kanwar Yatra: Enhanced security measures in Delhi
The Kanwar Yatra is in full swing, and Delhi Police aren't taking any chances—over 5,000 personnel and paramilitary forces are on duty to keep things safe as lakhs of devotees carry Ganga water to Shiva temples between July 11 and 22.
With so many people on the move, authorities are keeping a close eye on major routes and have set up traffic diversions to help everyone get through smoothly.
Half of the planned kanwar camps approved
Out of 774 planned kanwar camps across the city, about half have been approved so far.
Key roads like NH-1 and NH-9 are under constant watch with drones, CCTV cameras, and quick-response teams ready if needed.
Senior police officers are teaming up with local officials for crowd control, while medical and rescue crews stay alert—especially since the monsoon rains can make things tricky.
The goal: keep pilgrims safe from start to finish.