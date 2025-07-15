'I'm speechless': Emotional homecoming for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla India Jul 15, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just wrapped up an 18-day trip to the International Space Station, making history as the first Indian to reach the ISS on a commercial mission.

He landed safely with his Axiom-4 crew in the Pacific near San Diego on July 14, 2025—a big moment for India's space ambitions.