'I'm speechless': Emotional homecoming for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just wrapped up an 18-day trip to the International Space Station, making history as the first Indian to reach the ISS on a commercial mission.
He landed safely with his Axiom-4 crew in the Pacific near San Diego on July 14, 2025—a big moment for India's space ambitions.
Shukla conducted around 60 experiments in microgravity
Shukla carried out about 60 experiments, including several led by ISRO.
These looked at how things like muscles, seeds, and water behave in microgravity.
His work is set to help both global science and future space missions.
Shukla's mom said she was 'speechless' with relief
Shukla's mom said she was "speechless" with relief after hearing he was safe. He'll be back home with his family on July 17.
This milestone gives a boost to India's spot in space exploration—just ahead of ISRO's Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2025.