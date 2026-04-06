Indian carriers change West Asia schedules for April 6
India
Heads up if you're flying to West Asia today: Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have changed their schedules for April 6 due to some operational issues.
Air India and Air India Express will operate 30 flights to and from West Asia, including 10 ad hoc flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Free rebooking or refund for UAE
Flights to Oman and Saudi Arabia (like Muscat and Riyadh) are still on track.
If your flight to the UAE got canceled, don't stress. You can rebook or get a full refund with no extra fees.
Air India says its customer service is available 24/7, and it will reach out directly.
IndiGo is advising passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport, and notifications will be sent to registered contact details.