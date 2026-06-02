Indian cities use traditional and modern fixes against 45°C heat
Indian cities are dealing with scorching heat waves, pushing temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius.
It's tough for everyone: delivery riders, traffic police, and street vendors have to work outside in dangerous conditions, while homes and markets get hotter by the day.
Despite limited resources, people are coming up with clever jugaad fixes to stay cool and keep life moving.
Traditional cooling methods make a comeback
Classic cooling methods like earthen pots, clay coolers, and cow-dung plaster are making a comeback to help lower indoor temperatures naturally.
Folks are also using water-powered crates to keep veggies fresh without electricity.
In cities, reflective roofs, bamboo screens, and water-soaked khus curtains are helping cut down on heat.
Cooling gear trials for outdoor workers
To protect those working outdoors (like delivery folks and traffic cops), delivery platforms are trialing evaporative cooling vests, while traffic personnel and riders are testing cooling helmets.
These practical upgrades show how India is blending traditional wisdom with modern solutions to handle extreme heat.