Indian cities use traditional and modern fixes against 45°C heat India Jun 02, 2026

Indian cities are dealing with scorching heat waves, pushing temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius.

It's tough for everyone: delivery riders, traffic police, and street vendors have to work outside in dangerous conditions, while homes and markets get hotter by the day.

Despite limited resources, people are coming up with clever jugaad fixes to stay cool and keep life moving.