Indian citizen dies in Saudi Arabia; embassy offers support
India
An Indian citizen sadly passed away in Riyadh on March 18, 2026.
The Indian embassy confirmed the news, shared its condolences with the family, and is now stepping up to help them through this difficult time.
Embassy is providing necessary assistance
The embassy is working closely with Saudi authorities and staying in touch with the family to make sure they get all necessary support.
It is providing necessary assistance and consular support to the family.