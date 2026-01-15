Indian Coast Guard nabs Pakistani boat near Gujarat border
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) caught a Pakistani fishing boat, AL-MADINA, along with its six crew members after they allegedly crossed into Indian waters on Wednesday.
The ICG spotted the boat during a night patrol near Porbandar, Gujarat.
When asked to stop, the crew tried to escape back toward Pakistan but were intercepted and boarded inside Indian territory.
Crew under questioning
All nine crew members are now being questioned by concerned agencies. The vessel is being taken to Porbandar for a thorough search and joint investigation by security agencies.
