'Samudra Pratap': Meet India's 1st indigenously built pollution control vessel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will officially induct its first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel, 'Samudra Pratap,' on January 5, 2026. The induction ceremony will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh . The vessel is a major step toward bolstering India's maritime capabilities and self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Vessel details 'Samudra Pratap' boasts impressive specifications and capabilities Weighing 4,200 tons and measuring 114.5 meters in length, 'Samudra Pratap' has over 60% indigenous content. The vessel can reach speeds of over 22 knots and has an endurance of up to 6,000 nautical miles. It will be instrumental in enforcing marine pollution control regulations, search-and-rescue operations, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Tech specs 'Samudra Pratap' equipped with advanced technology The vessel is fitted with a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilized remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an indigenously developed Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Automated Power Management System (APMS), shaft generator, Sea boat davit, PR boat with davit, and high-capacity external firefighting system. It also has an oil fingerprinting machine and gyro-stabilized stand-off active chemical detector.