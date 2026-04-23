Indian diesel prices remain unchanged despite Iran conflict oil volatility

Diesel prices ₹82.45 to ₹96.28

Here's how much you'll pay per liter: ₹92.39 in Chennai, ₹92.02 in Kolkata, ₹90.03 in Mumbai, and ₹87.67 in Delhi.

Some states see bigger swings (diesel costs as much as ₹96.28 in Kerala and just ₹82.45 in Chandigarh), showing how international issues can hit your wallet differently depending on where you live.