Indian diesel prices remain unchanged despite Iran conflict oil volatility
India
Diesel prices across India didn't budge on April 23, even as global oil markets got shaky because of the ongoing Iran conflict.
Disruptions at key supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz have made crude oil prices unpredictable, which is a headache for countries like India that rely on imports.
Still, local diesel rates held steady for now.
Diesel prices ₹82.45 to ₹96.28
Here's how much you'll pay per liter: ₹92.39 in Chennai, ₹92.02 in Kolkata, ₹90.03 in Mumbai, and ₹87.67 in Delhi.
Some states see bigger swings (diesel costs as much as ₹96.28 in Kerala and just ₹82.45 in Chandigarh), showing how international issues can hit your wallet differently depending on where you live.