Indian doctors helping Bangladeshi teams
After a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a busy school in Dhaka on July 21, killing 31 people and injuring 165, an Indian medical team has arrived to help treat burn victims.
The crash happened during class time, causing severe injuries to students and staff.
Why it matters
This disaster hit a lot of young people hard, and now doctors from India are working with Bangladeshi teams to care for those still hospitalized—many with serious burns.
The support shows how countries can come together when tragedy strikes.
As one official put it, the extra help means better chances for recovery for those affected.