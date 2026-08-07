Indian-flagged MSV Faize Noore Oliya sinks off Yemen, 14 rescued
India
An Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea close to Yemen, a big reminder of how risky shipping can get.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made it clear this is a "high priority," but thankfully, all 14 crew members (13 Indians) were rescued and brought safely to Port of Mokha by Yemeni authorities.
MEA urges safe and unimpeded navigation
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the need for "safe and unimpeded navigation" in international waters, urging everyone to stop targeting civilian ships.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack and said the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) has been instructed to coordinate across agencies to ensure ongoing security for Indian seafarers in the area.