Indian fuel prices unchanged as Brent eases to $72

Indian oil firms using expensive crude

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri explained that Indian oil companies are still using expensive crude bought during recent global tensions, so local fuel prices aren't changing right away.

For now, petrol stays at ₹102.12 per liter in Delhi and ₹111.21 per liter in Mumbai; diesel is at ₹95.20 per liter and ₹97.83 per liter respectively, with only small changes seen in cities like Bhubaneswar and Chennai.