Indian fuel prices unchanged as Brent eases to $72
India
Global crude oil prices have dropped (Brent is around $72 a barrel now), but fuel prices in India didn't budge on Monday.
This comes after tensions eased in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz reopened, helping lower international rates.
Indian oil firms using expensive crude
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri explained that Indian oil companies are still using expensive crude bought during recent global tensions, so local fuel prices aren't changing right away.
For now, petrol stays at ₹102.12 per liter in Delhi and ₹111.21 per liter in Mumbai; diesel is at ₹95.20 per liter and ₹97.83 per liter respectively, with only small changes seen in cities like Bhubaneswar and Chennai.