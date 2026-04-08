Indian fuel prices unchanged despite oil dip after U.S.-Iran ceasefire
India
Even though global oil prices just took a dip, thanks to a U.S.-Iran ceasefire tied to Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices in India haven't budged.
Gasoline is still at ₹103.54 per liter and diesel at ₹90.03 per liter, with diesel staying unchanged for one year now.
Indian oil marketers holding pump prices
Indian oil marketing companies are actually taking a hit, losing ₹24 per liter on gasoline and ₹104 per liter on diesel, but they're holding prices steady to shield consumers from global price swings.
The government's also pitched in with excise duty cuts to help keep things stable at the pump.