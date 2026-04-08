Indian fuel prices unchanged despite oil dip after U.S.-Iran ceasefire India Apr 08, 2026

Even though global oil prices just took a dip, thanks to a U.S.-Iran ceasefire tied to Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices in India haven't budged.

Gasoline is still at ₹103.54 per liter and diesel at ₹90.03 per liter, with diesel staying unchanged for one year now.