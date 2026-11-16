Indian fuel retail rates hold steady despite global oil shifts
Fuel prices didn't budge this week, even with global oil markets shifting.
In Delhi, gasoline is still ₹102.12 per liter and diesel ₹95.20.
Mumbai's rates are steeper: gasoline at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83 per liter.
Suresh Gopi: oil companies lost ₹42,000cr
Chennai and Kolkata are also feeling the pinch, with gasoline above ₹107 in both cities thanks to local taxes and transport costs.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi explained that oil companies have lost about ₹42,000 crore lately, so price cuts aren't likely until they recover.