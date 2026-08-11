Indian government approves ₹5,520cr for 18 cities' stormwater drain upgrades
The Indian government just approved more than ₹5,520 crore to help 18 cities deal with urban floods.
The money will go toward better stormwater drains and projects to cut down on waterlogging, basically making city life less stressful during heavy rains.
UFRMP splits funding into 2 phases
The Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) splits the funding into two phases: Phase I covers seven major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai; Phase II supports 11 more including Jaipur, Guwahati, and Lucknow.
The cash comes from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund. State governments will handle local projects while the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA keep an eye on things.
Plus, there's a new study team looking at extreme weather in Himachal Pradesh to figure out long-term solutions for disasters like cloudbursts and landslides.