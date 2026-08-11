Indian government approves ₹5,520cr for 18 cities' stormwater drain upgrades

The Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) splits the funding into two phases: Phase I covers seven major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai; Phase II supports 11 more including Jaipur, Guwahati, and Lucknow.

The cash comes from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund. State governments will handle local projects while the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA keep an eye on things.

Plus, there's a new study team looking at extreme weather in Himachal Pradesh to figure out long-term solutions for disasters like cloudbursts and landslides.