Indian government blocks 300 illegal gambling websites in latest crackdown

Operators, advertisers can face jail time, fines

This move is part of a bigger push: the government has so far blocked around 8,400 illegal gambling websites and applications, with approximately 4,900 taken down after the enactment of the Online Gaming Act (date not specified in the source).

Operators risk up to three years in jail and ₹1 crore in fines; advertisers can get two years behind bars or pay up to ₹50 lakh.

The government is targeting platform operators, advertisers and promoters; authorities have noted that many illegal operators use tactics such as URL switching to evade bans, but regular users aren't being penalized for now.