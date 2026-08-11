Indian government blocks 3,718 shady apps, saves ₹11,158cr via CFCFRMS
The Indian government just blocked 3,718 shady apps (including fraudulent loan apps) to crack down on cyber scams.
Thanks to this move, more than ₹11,158 crore that could have been stolen in financial frauds was actually saved.
The Ministry of Home Affairs credits the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), which lets people immediately report financial frauds.
CFCFRMS aided 32.80L fraud cases
Launched in 2021, CFCFRMS has helped protect money from more than 32.80 lakh reported fraud cases by making it easy for anyone to flag suspicious activity.
The government also rolled out new tools this year for recovering lost funds and resolving complaints faster.
On top of that, more than 15.75 lakh SIM cards and 5.77 lakh IMEIs, as reported by police authorities, have been blocked by the Government of India, and public awareness campaigns are teaching people how to stay safe online.