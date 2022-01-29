India

Government, Opposition react as report says Centre had bought Pegasus

Government, Opposition react as report says Centre had bought Pegasus

Written by Sagar Jan 29, 2022, 06:33 pm 3 min read

Indian government officials have slammed the NYT report.

A report by The New York Times has reignited the debate over the use of the Pegasus spyware in India. The report says the Indian government had bought the tool in 2017 as part of a major defense deal. While leaders of the Opposition have attacked the Centre in light of the new report, government officials have slammed the American newspaper.

Context Why does this story matter?

The controversy over Pegasus had erupted last year after a consortium of media groups reported the spyware—developed by Israeli firm NSO—was used by several national governments around the world.

The sophisticated spyware was allegedly deployed in India to target hundreds of politicians, activists, journalists, Army officials, and others.

Government of India, however, vehemently denied the accusations and the matter remains under investigation.

Report What does the NYT report say?

According to the report by NYT, Pegasus and a missile system were the "centerpieces" of a roughly $2 billion deal signed between India and Israel in 2017. It was around the same time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Israel, marking the first visit to that country by an Indian PM. The visit came despite India's "frosty relations" with Israel, the report added.

Opposition 'Treason': Opposition renews attack on Centre

In view of the report, Opposition leaders have launched a fresh attack on the government. "This is treason. Modi Govt has committed treason," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The buck stops at the Prime Minister's door. The BJP duped Parliament and misled the Supreme Court. They used public money to spy and snoop upon their own people," Randeep Surjewala, from the same party, said.

Government 'Supari Media': Union Minister slams newspaper

Sources in the government told CNN-News18 the NYT report was "baseless." "Deals carried out by the Centre are always in public information and not carried out secretly," their sources said. Meanwhile, Union Minister General (retired) VK Singh rejected the report. "Can you trust NYT?? They are known Supari Media," Singh, also a former chief of Army Staff, said on Twitter.

Information Who were the potential targets?

As per reports from last year, people potentially targeted using Pegasus in India included Rahul Gandhi—a former chief of Congress party, political strategist Prashant Kishor, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, current Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, among hundreds of others.

Other details Supreme Court-ordered probe already underway

Under pressure from the Opposition, top government officials and ministers had denied all Pegasus-related accusations. Minister Vaishnaw had told the Parliament the allegations were an attempt "to malign the Indian democracy and its well established institutions." Presently, a three-member expert panel is probing the alleged use of the spyware in India. The investigation had been ordered by the Supreme Court.