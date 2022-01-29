India

Dalit youth allegedly assaulted, 'forced to drink urine' in Rajasthan

The victim said he was attacked by a group of Jats from his village.

A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine in Churu district, Rajasthan, on Wednesday (January 26)—the day India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day. Dalits are people who belong to the Scheduled Caste community. Rakesh Meghwal, the victim, from Rukhasar village, filed a complaint with the police the next day, alleging attack by a group of Jats from the same village.

Context Why does this story matter?

Members of the Dalit community have long endured oppression and assaults, oftentimes at the hands of the so-called "upper caste" communities.

Between 2018 and 2020, more than 1.39 lakh cases of crime against Dalits were registered across Indian states, according to the government data.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of such cases at 36,467, followed by Bihar (over 20,000), and Rajasthan (over 18,000).

Complaint Victim allegedly beaten with sticks and ropes

Meghwal told the police in his complaint that eight people had forced him into a car on Wednesday night, according to The Indian Express. He said he was beaten with sticks and ropes for around half an hour, "which has resulted in injury marks on my entire body." The accused later dumped him and took away his mobile phone, he further claimed.

Details 'They urinated in bottle, made me drink it'

The accused "took out a bottle of alcohol and forcibly made me drink it and after the bottle became empty, (they) urinated in that bottle and made me drink it," Meghwal alleged in the complaint. They had also hurled casteist slurs at him, he said. He claimed the group had personal enmity with him due to a dispute on the Holi festival last year.

FIR Eight people named in FIR

Officials at the Ratangarh Police station have filed a First Information Report (FIR) based on Meghwal's complaint. Eight people who were allegedly involved in the assault have been named in the case. They have been booked Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, abduction, voluntarily causing hurt, and theft, as well as relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Quote Allegations are true as per initial probe: Police

Police said Meghwal's allegations have been found true based on initial investigations, adding they hope to make arrests soon. "We are trying to arrest the accused. Prima facie, the allegations of Meghwal being assaulted have been found to be true. All the accused are around the same age as him and it appears that there was a dispute," said Ratangarh Circle Officer Himanshu Sharma.