Women's panel issues notice to SBI over rules on pregnancy

Written by Sagar Jan 29, 2022, 01:23 pm 2 min read

SBI has reportedly barred women who are over three-month pregnant from immediately joining service.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to the State Bank of India (SBI) over its new recruitment guidelines for pregnant applicants. DCW chiarperson Swati Maliwal has posted a copy of the notice on Twitter. In a fresh rule, the SBI has reportedly barred women who are over three-month pregnant from immediately joining service.

Context Why does this story matter?

SBI's new rule has drawn criticism from some sections, including from the All India State Bank of India Employees' Association.

The guideline has been termed discriminatory against women.

As per earlier rules, women candidates up to six-month pregnant were allowed to join the bank subject to some conditions such as a medical clearance from a gynaecologist.

SBI has yet to respond on the matter.

Notice Anti-women rule, says Maliwal

"State Bank of India seems to have issued guidelines preventing women who are over 3 months pregnant from joining service & have termed them as 'temporarily unfit' (sic)," Maliwal wrote in her tweet. "This is both discriminatory and illegal. We have issued a Notice to them seeking withdrawal of this anti women rule (sic)," she added.

Quote 'A very serious matter'

"This is a very serious matter. This action of the bank appears to be discriminatory and illegal as it is contrary to maternity benefits provided under the Code of Social Security, 2020," according to the DCW's notice. According to the SBI's new rules, pregnant women are allowed to join work "within four months after delivery of child."

Directive SBI asked to respond by February 1

The Commission has asked SBI to explain the process through which the said guidelines were framed and also provide the names and designations of officials who approved them. It has further sought a "detailed action taken report" on the issue, among other documents. The bank has been asked to provide the information by Tuesday, February 1.

State Bank of India seems to have issued guidelines preventing women who are over 3 months pregnant from joining service have termed them as ‘temporarily unfit’. This is both discriminatory and illegal. We have issued a Notice to them seeking withdrawal of this anti women rule. pic.twitter.com/mUtpoCHCWq — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 29, 2022