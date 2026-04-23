Indian government denies post-election fuel price rise as oil climbs

Indian government cuts excise by ₹10/l

Oil companies like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are actually losing money, up to ₹20 per liter on gasoline and ₹100 per liter on diesel, thanks to international price spikes caused by tensions in West Asia.

To help out, the government recently cut excise duty by ₹10 per liter.

This move is all about protecting consumers and keeping fuel prices stable, which haven't changed since April 2022.