Indian government proposes over 40% boost to SC/ST Act compensation
The Indian government wants to give an over 40% boost to compensation for victims under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the first increase since 2016.
If approved, payouts will jump from ₹85,000-₹8.25 lakh to about ₹1-12 lakh, depending on how serious the offense is.
The new rates will also adjust with inflation.
Parliamentary panel flags state infrastructure gaps
The proposal is now waiting for a green light from the Expenditure Finance Committee.
There is also a plan for a one-time ₹5 lakh grant to help states set up special police stations focused on SC/ST cases, but only seven states and union territories have these so far, mostly in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee has called out states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for lacking proper infrastructure and urged them to step up support for victims.