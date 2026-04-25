Indian government raises wheat procurement target to 34.5 million tons India Apr 25, 2026

The Indian government just increased its wheat procurement target by 15%, aiming for 34.5 million tons this Rabi season.

This move is meant to support farmers by making sure they get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,585 per quintal, especially since mandi prices have been a bit low lately.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are among the states whose wheat procurement targets were raised at the request of their governments.