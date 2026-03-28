Indian government says oil stocks last nearly 60 days

India cuts fuel taxes amid conflict

To tackle rising global oil prices from the conflict (which kicked off with joint strikes in late February), India has cut fuel taxes and is working with other countries to keep things steady.

Indian Navy warships were kept on standby to assist merchant vessels during operations near Jamnagar, Gujarat, making sure energy supplies keep moving smoothly.

A 47,000-metric-tonne LPG shipment recently arrived at Vadinar Terminal in Jamnagar, Gujarat; Navy warships were kept on standby to assist the merchant vessels during the transfer.