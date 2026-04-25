Indian government sets up panel to assess Mythos platform risks
India
The Indian government just set up a new panel to check out the risks linked to the AI platform Mythos.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared that SBI Chairman C S Setty will lead the team, following a meeting with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.
The main aim? Make sure emerging tech like Mythos doesn't threaten our financial systems.
Panel will probe Mythos cybersecurity gaps
This panel will focus on how Mythos could expose cybersecurity gaps, especially in banks and financial networks.
Sitharaman mentioned that banks will soon discuss what investments and tech upgrades are needed to stay ahead of these risks.
Globally, regulators are also urging stronger security, as cyberattacks on connected banking systems are becoming a bigger concern everywhere.