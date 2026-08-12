Indian government: states' reporting methods explain 2024 road death differences
Ever wondered why different reports show different numbers for road accident deaths in India?
The government just cleared things up: it's mostly because states use different ways to report the data.
For example, in 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways counted 177,175 deaths, but the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) had a slightly lower number at 175,142.
eDAR portal establishes national crash database
Turns out, some reports only include cases that break certain laws, while others count every fatality.
Plus, states send their data through different departments, sometimes police, sometimes crime bureaus, which adds to the mix-up.
To fix this and make things clearer for everyone, the unified national road-crash database has already been established through the eDAR portal that serves as a central repository for accident data from all over India in one place.