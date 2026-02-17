Indian man stuck in Mali jail for over a year (since February 2025)
India
Nitin Gulhane, a project manager from Delhi-based AEEPL, has been detained in Mali since February 2025 over a money dispute between his company and a local partner.
Even though he was granted bail in September 2025, AEEPL hasn't paid the ₹3 crore bond needed for his release—leaving him stuck in jail.
His health is deteriorating and the company isn't helping
Gulhane's health is getting worse behind bars—he has diabetes, hypertension, and a heart condition but isn't getting proper care.
His wife back home is pleading for help, and the Indian government is urging AEEPL to act faster.
It's a tough reminder of how corporate delays can have real human costs far from home.