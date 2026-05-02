Indian Navy and DRDO successfully test NASM-SR off Odisha coast

NASM-SR 55km range with man-in-the-loop

NASM-SR is lighter than older missiles, so helicopters can carry more gear.

Its range is 55km, not huge, but it packs advanced targeting tech and a solid propulsion booster for its first thrust.

The real game-changer is its man-in-the-loop feature, letting operators adjust its path in real time for better hits even in tough conditions.

With both Navy and Air Force watching the test, it looks like NASM-SR could be inducted on more platforms in the coming years as India boosts its maritime defense game.