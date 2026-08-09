Indian Navy joins search for missing fishermen off Thiruvananthapuram coast
The Indian Navy has stepped in to help search for two fishermen, Shijin, 32, and John Mathias, 54, who went missing off the Thiruvananthapuram coast.
It has been 10 days since they disappeared while fishing near Muthalapozhi and Vizhinjam, and a Navy scuba team has joined forces with the Coast Guard, Coastal Police, and Marine Enforcement to find them.
Mathias family alleges social media cyberattacks
Navy divers started looking in rocky areas, but strong waves made things difficult, so they could only check safer spots.
The Coast Guard is also using aircraft and ships to cover more ground toward Kanniyakumari.
Meanwhile, Mathias's family has alleged that they are being subjected to cyberattacks on social media after raising questions over alleged lapses by the government in the rescue operation.