India's third nuclear submarine, INS Aridhaman, to be commissioned soon
What's the story
India is set to strengthen its sea-based nuclear deterrent with the commissioning of its third indigenous Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridhaman. The submarine, designated S4, is likely to be commissioned by April-May this year. A defense source told The Times of India that "the commissioning of INS Aridhaman is expected by this summer as the submarine is currently in the final stages of sea trial."
Submarine details
INS Aridhaman will be larger than its predecessors
INS Aridhaman is being built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at Visakhapatnam's Ship Building Centre. The submarine will be larger than its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, weighing 7,000 tons as opposed to their 6,000 tons. It will also have an enhanced capacity to carry long-range K-4 missiles, an advanced, DRDO-developed 3,500 km-range nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Deterrence boost
Submarine will be armed with K-15 and K-4 missiles
The submarine will be armed with 24 K-15 Sagarika SLBMs (a two-stage, solid-fuelled missile, also developed by the DRDO) with a range of 750km and eight K-4 SLBMs. This will enable it to cover most parts of Asia. Once commissioned, India will have three operational ballistic missile submarines under the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) at sea for the first time.
Strategic role
Commissioning of INS Aridhaman will help India achieve deterrence
The commissioning of INS Aridhaman will bring India closer to achieving "Continuous At-Sea Deterrence," a strategic defense policy that requires maintaining at least one SSBN on patrol all year round. The submarine also enhances India's "second-strike" capability, namely, allowing for a retaliatory strike after a nuclear attack. The United Kingdom and France are examples of countries that have achieved "Continuous At-Sea Deterrence" with "second-strike" capability.
Regional context
Meanwhile, Pakistan is acquiring advanced submarines from China
Apart from INS Aridhaman, India is also acquiring an Akula-class SSN nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia, renowned for extreme stealth, high speed (up to 35 knots), and heavy armament. It has been dubbed "Chakra III." The delivery of this submarine is expected by 2027 or early 2028. Meanwhile, Pakistan is bolstering its naval capabilities with eight advanced Hangor-class diesel-electric attack submarines from China under a $5 billion deal signed in 2015.